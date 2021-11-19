Samsung Galaxy A13 5G appears at the Bluetooth SIG

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone and now it has received its Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth SIG.

This suggests that the handset is getting closer to launch the device is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM.

The handset will come with a chpice of four different colors, Blue, Orange, White, and Black. and it will get a raneg of other upgrades over the Galaxy A12.

As a remidner the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset also comes with a Samsung Exynos 850 processor and 4GB or 6GB of RAM, plus a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a range of cameras which include our rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera for photos and videos, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front there is an 8 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

As soon as we get some more details on exactly when the new Galaxy A13 5G smartphone will launch we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals