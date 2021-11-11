Samsung Galaxy A13 5G to launch in four colors

The new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone was recently benchmarked and now we have some more information about the device.

The new galaxy A13 5G smartphone will be available in a choice of four different colors at launch, Blue, Orange, White, and Black.

The news comes from GalaxyCluab which has also revealed that as well as the 5G model, Samsung will also launch a 4GB model.

The handset is rumored to have a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM.

It is not clear as yet what other upgrades the new Galaxy A13 5G will get over the Galaxy A12, we can expect some new cameras and more.

The Galaxy A12 has a range of cameras which include our rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

As soon as we get a full list of specifications and a possible release date for the new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and 4G smartphones we will let you know.

Source GalaxyClub, GSM Arena

