Samsung Galaxy A23 5G appears at the FCC

Last month the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G appeared in some benchmarks and now the handset has been spotted at the FCC.

The FCC listing of the new Galaxy A23 5G suggests that Samsung will soon be launching the device, the listing has also confirmed some of its specifications.

We previously heard that the new Galaxy A 23 5G smartphone would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it will feature 4GB of RAM, the handset will be available with a range of storage options.

The device is also rumored to come with a range of cameras with four cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front of the device.

This is expected to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The front camera is rumored to come with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The FCC listing has revealed that the handset will feature a 5000 mAh battery and that it will come with 25W fast charging. The device will also come with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 12.

As yet there are no details on when the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more information about its release date, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

