Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor in action (video)

Earlier we heard about Samsung’s new $3,500 55-inch gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Ark and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Samsung Odyssey Ark and its range of features, let’s find out more details about the device.

Odyssey Ark is the world’s first 55-inch, 1000R curved gaming screen. It has a new, unmatched form factor with a highly innovative and intuitive interface. Its vertical Cockpit Mode provides a powerfully immersive experience unlike any other, while its Flex Move Screen enables users to change the screen size and freely adjust the screen’s position without hassle. These dynamic new features allow users to feel like they are playing their favorite video games from within the cockpit of a spaceship or a fighter jet.

Odyssey Ark supports 4K resolution and premium, high-performance gaming features, such as a high refresh rate of 165Hz, a fast response time of 1ms gray to gray (GtG) and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In addition, with the Samsung Gaming Hub fully embedded, users can conveniently play PC, console and even cloud games whenever they like. The Odyssey Ark’s gaming screen also comes with Multi View, in which users can play on up to four screens at once, or three screens if the gaming screen is in Cockpit Mode. This comprehensive entertainment feature empowers users to enjoy gaming, live streaming, chatting and over-the-top (OTT) media services all at once.

As we can see from the video this is a seriously impressive monitor, as you would expect considering it costs a massive $3,500.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals