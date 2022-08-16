Samsung Odyssey Ark 55 inch gaming monitor launched

Samsung has announced the global launch of its latest gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Ark, and the device features a 55-inch display.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch curved gaming monitor with a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2160 pixels and it comes with 16:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of Odyssey Ark, the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, adding a completely new form factor to the industry-leading Odyssey lineup. The huge display delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG),1 plus an all new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.

“We are excited to unveil this totally unique, next-generation gaming screen, the Odyssey Ark. This 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen brings together premium, cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound and an incredibly flexible interface which gamers increasingly demand,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The gaming community craves new experiences and Odyssey Ark delivers access to a new world of gaming that will raise standards across the entire industry.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey Ark over at Samsung’s website at the link below, it will retail for $3,500.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals