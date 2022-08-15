Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Experience lands in London

At a press event last week, Samsung launched its latest smartphones and devices and is launching the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Experience in London.

The Samsung Galaxy Experience takes place between the 11th and 31st of August and shows off the latest Samsung Galaxy devices.

“Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do at Samsung, so we’re excited to have launched our very own Unpacked Experience in central London. The technology-meets-lifestyle destination is designed to encourage our customers to get hands-on with our latest devices, and there really is something for everyone,” said Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omni channel Director – Mobile for Samsung UK.

“We’re proud for the UK to have been chosen in addition to New York to be the home of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Experience for the summer, and we look forward to welcoming guests and unfolding a whole new world of possibilities for them.”

Samsung invites attendees to unfold their world through a programme of interactive experiences throughout August, including a FlexCam[1] experience whereby guests can capture hands-free selfies in a stunning setting at various angles by partially folding the new Galaxy Z Flip4 to activate the FlexCam feature, as well as a Buds2 Pro room for the ultimate audio experiences.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Experience over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

