More Details on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were made official earlier this week, these new smartwatches get a wide range of new health features.

These new smartwatches come with Samsung’s most advanced suite of health and wellness features, more details on this are below.

When you feel healthy, you feel that anything is possible. Now more than ever, consumers are proactive and taking a more holistic approach to health and wellness — from diet and exercise to proper sleep.

Thanks to new habits, routines and interests formed over the last few years, we’ve seen a growing interest in people who want to understand their physical and mental wellness better.

With this desire for knowledge comes the increased demand for tools that allow consumers to track their overall health.

In response, Samsung Electronics has amplified its wellness capabilities. By ensuring that people can access features promoting their fitness and health and receive deeper insights and data, Samsung wants to guide users toward their wellness goals.

This solution should not only be functional but also packaged together in a stylish, customizable and iconic design.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

