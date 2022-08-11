Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.

Samsung Electronics today announced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro — shaping health and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features and even more powerful capabilities. The Galaxy Watch5 enhances the features that consumers rely on every day, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro — the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup — is Samsung’s most durable and feature-packed watch yet. These new devices are a commitment to users that their goals and milestones can be met, and Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are there to help.

“We’re dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better but to coach them on their journey,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, we’re empowering users with the most complete picture of their health-related insights yet.”

Galaxy Watch5 Galaxy Watch5 Pro Material & Color Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band – 44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Silver – 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver Titanium case with D-Buckle Sport Band – Black Titanium, Gray Titanium Dimensions26

& Weight27 – 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8 mm, 33.5g – 40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm, 28.7g 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm, 46.5g Display Sapphire Crystal – 44mm: 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display – 40mm: 1.2″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Sapphire Crystal – 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery (typical)28 – 44mm: 410mAh – 40mm: 284mAh 590mAh Charging Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)29 UI One UI Watch4.5 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE,30 Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 8.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM31

