Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August.

As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We already know a number of specifications of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and now we have some more details about the device.

The device recently appeared at the FCC and we heard earlier from Samsung that there will be new features for Samsung Health and wellness launching with this device.

The device will apparently feature fast charging, we previously heard that it may come with 10W charging and it will apparently be able to charge from 0 to 45 percent in just 30 minutes. The current Galaxy Watch 4 comes with 5W charging.

We are looking forward to seeing what Samsung has planned for their new Galaxy Watch smartwatch and also their new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones.

The Samsung Unpacked press event will take place next Wednesday and we are looking forward to finding out more details about new the new range of Samsung devices.

