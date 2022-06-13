Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 spotted at the FCC

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and now the device has been spotted at the FCC.

There will apparently be two models of this new smartwatch this year, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. both with slightly different specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 recently appeared at the FCC with the model number SM-R900X, the listing for the device has revealed that it will come with 10W fast charging.

The new Galaxy Watch has been spotted with a range of model numbers this including the SM-R900, the SM-R920, and the SM-R910 models.

As well as the standard and Pro versions of the new Galaxy Watch there will also be a 40mm model and a 44mm model, the SM-R910 is apparently the n44m model and the SM-R900 is apparently the 40mm model. The Galaxy Watch Pro is said to come with the SM-R920 model number.

Samsung will launch its new Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch later this year, it will apparently come with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wifi and will also support Bluetooth.

It is not clear as yet what design changes the new Galaxy Watch will get over the current model and also what hardware upgrades it will get. As soon as we get some more details about the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch, including photos of the device, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

