Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Assistant

Samsung has announced that you will now be able to use Google Assistant on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, as well as Samsung’s own Bixby voice assistant.

Samsung and Google previously teamed up on Wear OS and now you can download Google Assistant as your voice assistant for the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Electronics and Google have teamed up to build a unified Wear OS platform that creates a seamless connection across Android devices. The platform comes with Google Play, which gives users access to some of the most popular apps and services from Google, including Google Maps, Google Pay and YouTube Music.1

Starting today, Galaxy Watch4 users will also be able to download Google Assistant2 on their devices, gaining access to fast, more natural voice interactions, quick answers to questions and on-the-go help. With access to both Bixby and Google Assistant, consumers will have more advanced voice assistant functionality right from their wrists.

The video below gives us a look at the Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4, the app is now available to download for the device.

You can find out more details about Google Assistant for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals