Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 spotted at the FCC

It looks like Samsung is getting closer to launching its new folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the handset recently appeared at the FCC.

When a device appears at the FCC this usually gives us a good indication that the handset will be launching soon, we could possibly see it sometime next month.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 previously appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and this confirmed some of the specifications of the device.

The handset is rumored to come with a 7.6 inches main display with a QXGA+ resolution and come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display will measure 6.2 inches and will have an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, both displays will be AMOLED.

Other rumored specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it will come with 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 256GB or 512GB.

The handset will also come with three rear cameras and a front camera on each display. The three rear cameras will include a 0-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel camera.

On the front, there will be a 10-megapixel camera on the main display, the other one will be a 4-megapixel camera.

Source MySmartPrice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals