Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets benchmarked

At the end of last month, we found out some of the specifications of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks, the handset is listed with the model number SM-F936U.

The listing has confirmed some of the specifications of the handset, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it will also come with 12GB of RAM.

Previously rumored specifications for this new Galaxy Z Fold handset include 7.6 inches and it will have a QXGA+ resolution and come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will also come with a secondary display that will feature a 6.2-inch screen and will have an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, both displays will be AMOLED displays.

Other rumored specifications include three rear cameras including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel camera. on the front of the device there will also be one camera on each display, the main display will have a 10-megapixel camera, the other one will be a 4-megapixel camera

The handset will also come with a 4400 mAh battery and 25W charging, it is not clear as yet on when this new folding smartphone will be unveiled.

Source GSM Arena

