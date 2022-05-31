Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs revealed

It looks like we have some more details on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a list of specifications for the handset has been posted on Twitter by Ice Universe. We previously saw a render that showed us the design of the device.

Ice Universe has a proven track record with leaks, so it looks like these should be the final specifications for the new Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to the tweet, the main display on the handset will measure 7.6 inches and it will have a QXGA+ resolution and come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display will measure 6.2 inches and will have an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, both displays will be AMOLED.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it will come with 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 256GB or 512GB.

The new Galaxy Z Fold will come with a range of different cameras, there will be two front-facing cameras depending on which display you are using. The main front camera will be a 10-megapixel camera, the other one will be a 4-megapixel camera

On the back of the device, there will be a triple camera setup, this will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel camera. The handset will also come with a 4400 mAh battery and 25W charging.

As yet we do not have a specific release date for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

100% accurate

Galaxy Z Fold4

7.6″ QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

6.2″ HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

12GB RAM

256/512GB storage

Rear Cam:

50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)

Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)

Outer Cam: 10MP

Android 12, OneUI 4.1.1

4400mAh battery, 25W — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022

Source Ice Universe

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals