Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 design leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone as the design of the handset has apparently leaked.
The renders show the design of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and they were posted online by @onleaks and by Smatrprix.
The new Galaxy Fold 4 smartphone will come with a 6.2-inch cover display and it will feature a 7.6-inch folding display. It will get a range of updates over the existing model.
The handset will also get some updated cameras including the under-display camera, it will also have slightly different dimensions to the existing device. The handset will measure 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm when open fully and 155 x 130 x 7.1mm when folded.
On the back of the handset, there will be a new design for the cameras and it will feature a total of three cameras on the rear plus a flash.
So far those are the only specifications we know about the handset, it is not clear as yet what processor it will use. Possibly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor or the flagship Samsung Exynos processor.
As soon as we get some details on the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone including a full list of specifications for the handset, we will let you know. As yet there are no details on exactly when the handset will launch.
Source Smartprix