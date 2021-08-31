Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 durability test (Video)

Samsung recently launched their Galaxy Fold 3 smartphone, the handset comes with an IPX8 rating for water resistance, this is an upgrade over the previous handset.

Previous versions of the handset have not been as durable as standard smartphones and now we get to find out how durable the new device is.

The video below for JerryRigEverything puts the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test and a bend test, lets find out how it performs.

As we can see from the video the secondary display is durable in terms of scratches with scratches appearing at levels 6 and 7.

The folding display on the handset is not as durable with scratches appearing at levels 2 and 3, this is because of the plastic display inside the device.

In the burn test the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 the outer and inner display did have some permanent damage on both displays.

The device also managed to pass the bend test with no permanent damage to the display so overall the handset passed the durability test.

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone and also their Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone in around 40 countries, including the UK, USA and more, the device is now available to buy.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

