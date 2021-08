Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3 launched in 40 countries

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones are now available to buy in 40 countries around the world.

The handsets have gone on sale in the USA, UK, Europe and a number of other countries and they will be available in 130 countries by October.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the more expensive of the two handsets, this devide retails for ¢2,799 in the USA, €1,799 in Europe and £1,599 in the UK.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is slightly less expensive, this handsets retails for $999 in the USA, €1,049 in Europe and £949 in the UK.

As a reminder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a 7.6 inch folding display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.2 inch display with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

The handset also comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. Plus a 10 megapixel Selfie camera on the cover display, there is also a 4 megapixel Selfie camera under the main display. On the rear of the handset there is a tripe 12 megapixel camera setup.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7 inch folding display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, there is also a secondary 1.9 inch cover display with a resolution of 2640 x 512 pixels.

It also has a Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice of RAM and store options, plus a range of cameras.

These include On the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup with two 12 megapixel cameras, these include a 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source Sammobile

