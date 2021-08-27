Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 land on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now available with Vodafone in the UK. The two handsets are available on a range of different contract with the carrier.
Pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at £41 a month with £49 up front and pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at £23 with £29 up front.
- The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 now available on Vodafone EVO plans – the new flexible mobile offering that lets you get the phone you want at the price you choose.
- Vodafone is the only network that guarantees customers a trade-in price while they still have their phone in their hands, meaning they can enjoy an instant saving of £504 on either of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 & Z Flip3, when trading in the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ via Vodafone’s Trade-in Tool.
- New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is available from just £41 per month* (£49 upfront cost) and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 from £23 per month (£29 upfront cost), both on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan when trading in the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ via the Trade-in Tool.
- The new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch4, is also available on Vodafone EVO plans.
- With Vodafone EVO, customers can get phone and airtime plans packed with benefits, including inclusive roaming in 83 destinations, ‘Unlimited Data Booster’, a built-in saving on smartwatches, three year ‘Battery Refresh’ and weekly VeryMe Rewards.
- Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with Vodafone before 31 December 2021 can claim a free Starter Kit worth £79.99, containing a Flip Case, an S Pen and a 25w Superfast Charger.
You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones over at Vodafone at the link below.
Source Vodafone
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.