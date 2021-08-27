Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 land on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now available with Vodafone in the UK. The two handsets are available on a range of different contract with the carrier.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at £41 a month with £49 up front and pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at £23 with £29 up front.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 now available on Vodafone EVO plans – the new flexible mobile offering that lets you get the phone you want at the price you choose.

Vodafone is the only network that guarantees customers a trade-in price while they still have their phone in their hands, meaning they can enjoy an instant saving of £504 on either of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 & Z Flip3, when trading in the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ via Vodafone’s Trade-in Tool.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is available from just £41 per month* ( £49 upfront cost) and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 from £23 per month ( £29 upfront cost), both on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan when trading in the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ via the Trade-in Tool.

per month* ( upfront cost) and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 from per month ( upfront cost), both on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan when trading in the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ via the Trade-in Tool. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch4, is also available on Vodafone EVO plans.

With Vodafone EVO, customers can get phone and airtime plans packed with benefits, including inclusive roaming in 83 destinations, ‘Unlimited Data Booster’, a built-in saving on smartwatches, three year ‘Battery Refresh’ and weekly VeryMe Rewards.

Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with Vodafone before 31 December 2021 can claim a free Starter Kit worth £79.99, containing a Flip Case, an S Pen and a 25w Superfast Charger.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

