Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets reviewed

Samsung recently launched its two new folding smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We have seen quite a few videos of the new Samsung Galaxy Z fold smartphone and now we have a review video of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7 inch folding display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, there is also a secondary 1.9 inch cover display with a resolution of 2640 x 512 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it features 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Other specifications on the device include a range of cameras, there is a single Selfie camera on the front and dual cameras on the back of the handset.

On the front we have a 10 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls on the back there is two 12 megapixel cameras, one is a wide angle camera and the other is an ultrawide camera.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone also comes with a 3300 mAh battery and fast charging, this handset is also waterproof and has an IPx8 rating. This means that it can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes in 1.5 meters.

Source & Image Credit: Shane Symonds

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals