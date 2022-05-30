Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 owners reporting issues after installing Google Assistant

Last week the Google Assistant was made available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and it would appear that some owners of the smartwatch are reporting issues with the smartwatch.

Since installing the Google Assistant app on their Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, users of the smartwatch have noticed a number of different problems.

One of the problems with the Galaxy Watch 4 is related to the battery life of the device with users reporting battery drain on their smartwatch.

Some other users are reporting pairing issues with their Galaxy Watch 4 and their smartphones, you can see more details on the issue below.

I enabled Google Assistant yesterday and when I woke up today, the watch was unable to pair with my phone. I guess I’ll have to reset the watch. Has anyone else encountered this before after enabling Google Assistant?

It is not clear as yet exactly what may be causing the issue on the Galaxy Watch 4 with the Google Assistant app, hopefully, this can be fixed with a software update.

Whether it will require a software update for the Galaxy Watch from Samsung or an update to the Google Assistant app from Google, or both to fix the issues is not known as yet. Hopefully, it will not take long until an update is released to fix the problems.

Source Reddit, XDA

