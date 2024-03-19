AGON PRO AG456UCZD OLED gaming monitor with 21:9 WQHD resolution

AGON by AOC has expanded its AGON PRO series with the launch of the AGON PRO AG456UCZD, a 44.5-inch OLED gaming monitor. This monitor is designed to enhance the gaming experience with its immersive features and high-performance specifications which we will go into more detail. The AG456UCZD is a 44.5-inch OLED display that offers an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio. The WQHD resolution of 3440×1440 ensures that you see every detail in panoramic clarity. Whether you’re navigating expansive game worlds or juggling multiple tasks, the expansive screen space allows you to do more and see more.

Speed is of the essence in competitive gaming, and the AGON PRO AG456UCZD doesn’t disappoint. With a blistering 240 Hz refresh rate, your games will run smoother than ever before. The lightning-fast 0.03 ms GtG response time means that motion blur and input lag are virtually eliminated, giving you the responsiveness you need to react instantly to any situation.

Gaming OLED monitor

The monitor’s 800R curvature is designed to envelop you in your digital environment, offering an immersive experience that’s hard to match. The borderless design further enhances this effect, making it feel as if the game world extends beyond the edges of your screen.

Color reproduction is another area where this monitor shines. It covers 100% of the sRGB and 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color spaces, ensuring that the colors you see on screen are accurate and true to life. Whether you’re editing photos, designing graphics, or simply enjoying the latest games, the colors will be vibrant and precise.

For those who play games that demand the best visual performance, the AGON PRO AG456UCZD comes with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and Adaptive-Sync support. These technologies work together to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, providing you with the smoothest gaming experience possible.

Your comfort has also been taken into account. The monitor includes AOC’s G-Menu integration, Flicker-Free technology, and a Low Blue Mode to reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions. The OLED Care functions are designed to extend the lifespan of the monitor, ensuring that it remains a reliable part of your gaming setup for years to come.

Connectivity options are plentiful, with two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, and USB-C with 90 W Power Delivery. The inclusion of a KVM switch allows you to control multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse, streamlining your workspace and making it easier to switch between tasks. AOC stands behind their product with a 3-year warranty, which includes coverage for OLED burn-in. This level of support offers you the assurance that your investment is protected.

The AGON PRO AG456UCZD is set to hit the market in mid-March 2024, with a price tag of £1,129.99. It’s not just another monitor on the shelf; it’s a sophisticated tool that will elevate your gaming and creative work to new heights. If you demand nothing but the best in visual performance, keep an eye out for this monitor’s release. It’s poised to transform the way you experience your digital world.



