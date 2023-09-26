Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty official launch trailer

The highly anticipated expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty has officially launched. This expansion brings players back into the role of the cyber-enhanced mercenary V, who embarks on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. The mission is aided by NUSA secret agent Solomon Reed, adding a new layer of complexity and intrigue to the game’s narrative.

Phantom Liberty transports players to Dogtown, the most dangerous district of Night City. This district is ruled by the arms dealer and warlord, Kurt Hansen, a character that adds a new level of danger and unpredictability to the game. The district of Dogtown is a city within a city, a ruined metropolis ruled by a trigger-happy militia. Its crumbling structures hold secrets and opportunities that can only be seized by those willing to do whatever it takes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

The expansion introduces a new spy-thriller adventure, where players must navigate a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. The world of spycraft is shadowy and dangerous, and players must infiltrate high-security buildings, take out enemies, and go toe-to-toe with seasoned professionals. This is a high-risk game, and failure is not an option. Players must choose their allies with care as they unravel the secrets at the heart of this expansion.

The stakes in Dogtown are higher than ever before, with high-octane gigs and quests that will test players’ skills and determination. The district is filled with desperate hustlers, cunning netrunners, and ruthless mercenaries bent on profit and power. To survive in this fractured world, players will need to power up with a new skill tree and craft a unique playstyle.

Phantom Liberty also introduces new weapons and pieces of cyberware for players to utilize. These new additions will allow players to adapt and survive in the harsh environment of Dogtown. The expansion promises to provide a unique and thrilling experience for players, with its blend of high-stakes espionage, political intrigue, and intense combat.

The Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 offers a fresh and exciting new chapter in the game’s narrative. With its focus on espionage and political intrigue, coupled with the introduction of new characters, weapons, and a new district, the expansion promises to provide players with a thrilling and immersive gaming experience. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the world of Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty is sure to offer a unique and engaging adventure.

Source : 2077



