ASRock Intel Arc A380 low profile graphics card just $99

When building a small form factor PC on a budget, finding the right components can be a challenge. The ASRock Intel Arc A380 low profile graphics card emerges as a cost-effective solution for those who need a compact yet capable GPU. With a price tag of approximately $99, it’s an appealing option for casual gamers and users who prioritize space-saving without sacrificing performance.

The ASRock Intel Arc A380 boasts a base clock speed of 2025 MHz, with the potential to boost up to 2450 MHz. It comes with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory and operates on a 96-bit bus, striking a balance between speed and bandwidth suitable for its category. One of the card’s key features is its low power consumption, capped at 45 watts. It draws power directly from the PCI-E slot, eliminating the need for external power connectors, which simplifies the installation process and contributes to a cleaner system with fewer cables.

The graphics card is designed to fit perfectly in compact cases, thanks to its low-profile bracket that comes pre-installed. For those with a bit more room in their setup, an optional full-size bracket is included, showcasing the A380’s versatility for different PC configurations. The accompanying Arc Control Center software is a valuable tool for users who like to tweak their system’s settings, offering features like GPU overvolting and fan speed control to fine-tune performance.

Low profile graphics card

Specifications :

GPU Clock: 2000 MHz

Memory Clock: 15.5 Gbps

Intel Arc A380 Graphics

6GB 96-bit GDDR6

DirectX 12 Ultimate

PCI Express4.0 Support

1 x DisplayPort 2.0 with DSC / 1 x HDMI 2.0b

Performance-wise, the A380 holds its own in benchmark tests, surpassing integrated graphics and competing closely with the low-profile GTX 1650. This makes the A380 a competitive option within its price range. In real-world gaming scenarios, the card can handle titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morales and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p, although some adjustments to the settings might be necessary for more demanding games to run smoothly.

Key takeaway points :

The ASRock Intel Arc A380 is a cost-effective, low-profile GPU for compact 1080p builds.

It comes with a pre-installed low-profile bracket and an optional larger bracket.

The card operates on power provided by the PCI-E slot alone, with no need for additional connectors.

Specifications include a base clock of 2025 MHz, boost up to 2450 MHz, 6 GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 96-bit bus.

The card’s power consumption is capped at 45 watts due to the lack of an external power connector.

Performance tweaking is available through the Arc Control Center, including GPU overvolting and fan speed adjustments.

The A380 outperforms integrated GPUs and is comparable to the low-profile GTX 1650 in synthetic benchmarks.

Real-world gaming tests show the card can handle games like Spider-Man Miles Morales and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080pwith acceptable frame rates.

The card struggles with more demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield, requiring resolution or quality settings adjustments.

The A380 is a viable option for those looking to build a small form factor PC on a budget, especially when on sale for $99.

Overall, the ASRock Intel Arc A380 Low Profile Edition stands out as a smart pick for those putting together a budget-friendly, space-efficient PC. It offers a blend of a compact design, ease of installation, and adequate 1080p gaming performance, making it an attractive package for a semi-technical audience. While it may not be the most powerful GPU on the market, its efficiency and affordability make it a strong choice for everyday computing and gaming.



