Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet gets unboxed

Asus unveiled a new gaming tablet at CES, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 and now we get to see the device in action in a new video.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the new Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet and its range of features.

As we can see from the video the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is designed to work like a tablet and a laptop as it comes with a keyboard.

The device is powered by a choice of 12th generation Intel Core processor and it comes with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU and it comes with a 13.4 inch WUXGA display and it comes with a built in kickstand and a detachable keyboard.

The new Asus gaming tablet features 8GB of RAM as standard and this can be increased to 16GB of RAM and it also comes with 512GB of storage.

The tablet comes with a wide range of ports and it features an 8-megapixel camera that can do 720p video, there is also Dolby Atmos audio and more.

As we can see from the video the device looks impressive, you can find out more details about it over at the Asus website.

Source & Image Credit Unbox Therapy

