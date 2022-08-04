Meet Your Maker game unveiled by Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive has today revealed their new IP game in the form of dark post-apocalyptic, first-person building-and-raiding game Meet your Maker. Releasing a quick two minute video providing an overview of what you can expect from the storyline and gameplay revolving around the creation and infiltration of stand-alone levels called Outposts, “as players seek to protect or steal the world’s most precious remaining resource from each other” explains Justin Fragapane Lead Content Strategist, Behaviour Interactive.

Meet Your Maker gameplay

“Building is focused on strategic, block-based design, where players will draw from a highly customizable toolbox of traps and guards to mastermind deadly maze-like Outposts. Raiders, on the other hand, will suit up for methodical, lightning-fast combat as they enter and attempt to overcome other players’ creations. The experience is one truly driven by user-generated content, and every single Outpost in the game is designed by players, for players. While the unique gameplay of Meet Your Maker takes center stage at first glance, similar to Behaviour’s long-running multiplayer horror hit Dead by Daylight, there’s also a rich mythology waiting to be discovered. “

“Humanity has been facing extinction ever since a genetic disease swept the globe hundreds of years ago,” explains Joe Dermo, Meet Your Maker’s lead narrative designer. “Desperate nations waged war over resources, riots broke out, and societies collapsed. However, humanity didn’t roll over and die.”

“There was an era where several gifted world leaders proposed Sanctuaries—highly advanced research labs across the world that could work independently and cooperatively on world-saving initiatives. One such initiative was the Chimera Project, which would create hybrid-humans by distilling uncorrupted genetic material through those who have shown resistance to the disease. After hundreds of years, the project continues towards its goal, though the evolution of the Chimera has gone down an unexpected path…”

To learn more about the new Meet your Maker game that will be launching on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime next year during 2023 jump over to the official PlayStation blog.

Source : PS Blog

