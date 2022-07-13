First official PlayStation 5 SSD launches

Sony and Western Digital have joined forces to release the first officially licensed PlayStation 5 SSD taking the form of the new WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD which is now available to purchase directly from the WD online store and other worldwide partners priced at $170 for the 1 TB version and $280 for the 2 TB version.

PlayStation 5 SSD

Once the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD is installed in your PlayStation 5 you can enjoy playing both PS5 and PS4 games and cut down on long load times thanks to the PCIe Gen4 technology providing speeds of up to 7000 MB/s.

“We’re excited for this new journey with Sony Interactive Entertainment and the opportunity to bring the officially licensed drive to PS5 gamers,” said Susan Park, vice president of Consumer Solutions Product Management, Western Digital. “Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand was created to bring high-performance products to gamers everywhere. Combined with this innovative partnership, we aim to deepen our current commitment to developing storage solutions that enhance the gaming experience for all gamers.”

“The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles enables players to expand the high-speed storage capacity of their PS5 console and gives them peace of mind knowing that their new and favorite titles are stored on a drive that’s been battletested to take on the most intensive PS5 gameplay.”

Source : Sony

