WD_Black D30 console SSD supports PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

As well as announcing their new SanDisk Professional hardware range this week, Western Digital has also introduced a new game console SSD storage solutions for both the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD and WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD console storage solutions are available from 250 GB to 2 TB incapacity depending on your requirements

“WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD – For console gamers looking to minimize game load times and get into the game fast, this sleek and compact high-performance SSD comes with read speeds up to 900 MB/s. Gamers can spend more time playing games and less time deleting them with expanded storage for up to 50 games with capacities up to 2 TB. Designed to perfectly complement next-gen consoles, the drive has a detachable stand for placement next to a system. “

– The WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD comes in 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB capacities starting at $89.99 (MSRP USD) in the United States. It is now available for purchase at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators and the Western Digital Store.

– The WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox comes in 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB capacities starting at $99.99 (MSRP USD) in the United States. It is now available for pre-order from the Western Digital Store and will be available at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators in June 2021.

“The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD lets enthusiast gamers level up their PC or laptop gaming experience with PCIe Gen4 technology and space for more games. This DRAM-less internal storage solution leverages PCIe Gen4 technology (backward compatible with PCIe Gen3) to deliver read speeds of up to 3,600 MB/s. With up to 30% less power consumption than its predecessor,6 laptop gamers can expect longer playtimes between charges. The included WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors the drive’s health while optimizing peak performance in gaming mode even during streaming.”

– The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD comes in 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB capacities starting at $54.99 (MSRP USD) in the United States. It is available for pre-order from the Western Digital Store and will be available at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers and system integrators in Summer 2021.

Source : Western Digital

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals