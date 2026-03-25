New TUF A14 Laptop Transformed into a Giant Steam Deck with Powerful iGPU

ETA Prime demonstrates how the Asus TUF A14, equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 392 processor and Radeon 8060S iGPU, can be customized to function as both a gaming and productivity device. A key aspect of this setup is the dual-boot configuration with Windows 11 and Steam OS 3.9, allowing users to switch between operating systems based on their needs. Notably, the TUF A14 can allocate 16GB of its 32GB unified memory to VRAM, significantly boosting its performance for demanding applications. However, limitations such as a non-functional HDMI port and the need for specific game optimizations highlight the importance of careful configuration.

Explore how to set up the dual-boot system, fine-tune gaming performance using FidelityFX Super Resolution and address hardware-specific issues like fan management and external display compatibility. Gain practical insights into optimizing the TUF A14 for both gaming and everyday tasks, making sure it meets a variety of use cases effectively.

TUF A14 Key Hardware Features

The Asus TUF A14 features powerful hardware, including the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 392 processor, Radeon 8060S iGPU, 32GB of unified memory and a 165Hz 2560×1600 IPS display, making it ideal for gaming and productivity tasks.

Its dual-boot setup with Windows 11 and Steam OS 3.9 offers flexibility, allowing seamless transitions between gaming and professional applications.

The laptop delivers strong gaming performance across modern titles, though some games may require additional optimizations like FSR or resolution scaling for the best experience.

Key limitations include a non-functional HDMI port, reliance on third-party tools for GPU and fan control and the need for game-specific configurations on Steam OS.

With its compact 14-inch design, high-refresh-rate display and versatile dual-boot capability, the TUF A14 balances portability and performance for users seeking a device for both work and entertainment.

The TUF A14 is built with innovative hardware that ensures high performance across gaming, multimedia and productivity tasks. Its specifications are designed to meet the needs of both casual users and enthusiasts:

Processor: The AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 392 features 12 cores and 24 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 5 GHz, delivering exceptional multitasking and processing power.

The AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 392 features 12 cores and 24 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 5 GHz, delivering exceptional multitasking and processing power. Graphics: The Radeon 8060S iGPU, based on RDNA 3.5 architecture, includes 40 compute units and operates at up to 2900 MHz, making sure smooth visuals and efficient rendering for modern games.

The Radeon 8060S iGPU, based on RDNA 3.5 architecture, includes 40 compute units and operates at up to 2900 MHz, making sure smooth visuals and efficient rendering for modern games. Memory: With 32GB of unified memory running at 8000 MT/s, including 16GB allocated to VRAM, the laptop is well-suited for demanding applications and multitasking.

With 32GB of unified memory running at 8000 MT/s, including 16GB allocated to VRAM, the laptop is well-suited for demanding applications and multitasking. Storage: Dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots support up to 4TB of total storage, offering ample space for games, software and media files.

Dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots support up to 4TB of total storage, offering ample space for games, software and media files. Display: A 14-inch 165Hz IPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1600 delivers vibrant visuals, adaptive sync and smooth motion for gaming and multimedia.

A 14-inch 165Hz IPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1600 delivers vibrant visuals, adaptive sync and smooth motion for gaming and multimedia. Connectivity: Features like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C display output and a 73Wh battery ensure reliable connectivity and extended usage.

This robust hardware configuration ensures the TUF A14 can handle both intensive gaming sessions and demanding productivity tasks with ease.

Dual-Boot Operating System Setup

The dual-boot configuration of Windows 11 and Steam OS 3.9 transforms the TUF A14 into a highly adaptable device, catering to diverse user needs. Each operating system offers unique advantages:

Steam OS 3.9: Designed for gaming enthusiasts, Steam OS provides a streamlined gaming experience with an intuitive desktop environment. The Discover app simplifies the installation of additional applications, making it a practical choice for gamers.

Designed for gaming enthusiasts, Steam OS provides a streamlined gaming experience with an intuitive desktop environment. The Discover app simplifies the installation of additional applications, making it a practical choice for gamers. Windows 11: A familiar and versatile operating system, Windows 11 ensures compatibility with a wide range of productivity tools, creative software and professional applications.

Switching between these operating systems is seamless, allowing users to transition effortlessly between work and play. This flexibility makes the TUF A14 a unique device that bridges the gap between a gaming laptop and a productivity workstation.

Unlock more potential in Steam Deck by reading previous articles we have written.

Gaming Performance

The TUF A14 delivers impressive gaming performance across a variety of modern and demanding titles. Its hardware is optimized to handle popular games such as:

God of War: Ragnarok

Marvel Rivals

Resident Evil Requiem

Doom: The Dark Ages

Spider-Man

Japanese Drift Master

Most games run smoothly on the device, but some may require adjustments such as FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) or resolution scaling to achieve optimal frame rates. The 165Hz display, combined with variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, ensures fluid gameplay even during frame rate dips. However, certain titles may need launch commands to bypass Steam Deck-specific settings, highlighting the importance of game-specific optimizations for the best experience.

Limitations to Consider

While the TUF A14 is a capable and versatile machine, there are a few limitations that users should be aware of:

HDMI Output: The HDMI port is non-functional, requiring the use of USB-C adapters for connecting external displays.

The HDMI port is non-functional, requiring the use of USB-C adapters for connecting external displays. GPU and Fan Control: Manual adjustments for GPU clock speeds or TDP are unavailable without third-party tools like Decky, which also enables fan control for better thermal management.

Manual adjustments for GPU clock speeds or TDP are unavailable without third-party tools like Decky, which also enables fan control for better thermal management. Game Compatibility: Some games require additional configuration to run smoothly and not all titles are natively compatible with Steam OS, necessitating extra steps for optimal performance.

These limitations, while not deal-breakers, highlight areas where the device could benefit from further refinement. Users should consider these factors when evaluating the TUF A14 for their specific needs.

Portability and Usability

The TUF A14’s compact 14-inch form factor makes it a portable yet powerful device, ideal for users who need a laptop that can adapt to both gaming and productivity scenarios. Its dual-boot capability enhances its versatility, allowing users to switch between operating systems depending on their requirements. The high-refresh-rate display and robust hardware ensure excellent performance in most scenarios, but it’s worth noting that Steam OS is not fully optimized as a standalone operating system for this device.

For users who prioritize portability without compromising on performance, the TUF A14 strikes a balance between power and convenience, making it a suitable choice for both work and entertainment on the go.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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