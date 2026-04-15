Why the GMKtec EVO T2’s Intel Arc B390 iGPU Changes the Mini PC Game

The GMKtec EVO T2 stands out as a compact mini PC equipped with Intel’s latest Panther Lake architecture and the Arc B390 iGPU, which features 12 XE3 cores and supports smooth 1440p gaming. In a recent breakdown by ETA Prime, the device’s hardware capabilities were explored in depth, highlighting its ability to handle demanding tasks such as AI workloads and modern gaming titles like Cyberpunk 2077. While the EVO T2 features 64 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots for high-speed storage, its soldered memory design and premium price tag may raise questions about its long-term flexibility for some users.

Dive into this assessment to understand how the EVO T2 balances performance and efficiency through its customizable power modes, ranging from a quiet 35 W Silent Mode to a high-performance 60 W boost. You’ll also gain insight into its connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, USB 4 and dual Ethernet ports, as well as its thermal management features like an RGB cooling fan. Whether you’re considering this device for gaming, creative work, or AI applications, this overview offers a clear look at its strengths and potential trade-offs.

What Makes the GMKtec EVO T2 Unique

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The GMKtec EVO T2 is a compact mini PC powered by Intel’s Panther Lake CPUs and Arc B390 iGPU, offering exceptional 1440p gaming and AI workload performance.

Key features include a 16-core Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, 64 GB LPDDR5X RAM (non-upgradable), dual M.2 SSD slots and extensive connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and USB 4.

The device supports three customizable power modes (Silent, Balanced and Performance) to optimize energy efficiency and performance for various tasks.

Its sleek, durable design includes a premium aluminum-plastic build, RGB cooling fan and VESA mount for versatile placement options.

Limitations include non-upgradable RAM, a premium price tag and restricted hardware customization, which may deter budget-conscious or advanced users seeking scalability.

The EVO T2 combines advanced technology with a space-efficient design, offering a versatile solution for various computing needs. Here are its standout features:

Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor: A 16-core, 16-thread CPU built on Intel’s Panther Lake architecture.

A 16-core, 16-thread CPU built on Intel’s Panther Lake architecture. Intel Arc B390 iGPU: Equipped with 12 XE3 cores, optimized for smooth 1440p gaming and AI tasks.

Equipped with 12 XE3 cores, optimized for smooth 1440p gaming and AI tasks. 64 GB LPDDR5X RAM: High-speed memory running at 8533 MHz, with 32 GB dedicated to the iGPU for enhanced graphical performance.

High-speed memory running at 8533 MHz, with 32 GB dedicated to the iGPU for enhanced graphical performance. Dual M.2 SSD slots: Supports PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 for flexible, high-speed storage options.

Supports PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 for flexible, high-speed storage options. Compact and durable design: A premium aluminum-plastic build with a gold finish for a sleek, modern aesthetic.

A premium aluminum-plastic build with a gold finish for a sleek, modern aesthetic. Comprehensive connectivity: Includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 4, HDMI 2.1 and dual Ethernet ports for versatile usage.

Performance: Designed for Gaming and AI Workloads

At the heart of the EVO T2 is the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, which combines 16 cores and 16 threads for exceptional multitasking and processing power. This CPU is paired with the Intel Arc B390 iGPU, Intel’s most advanced integrated GPU to date. With 12 XE3 cores and a clock speed of up to 2500 MHz, the iGPU ensures smooth gameplay in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Additionally, Intel’s XeSS frame generation technology enhances frame rates, making the EVO T2 a viable alternative to bulkier gaming desktops.

The device’s AI capabilities are equally impressive, allowing efficient handling of machine learning tasks, video editing and other computationally intensive workloads. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working on AI projects, the EVO T2 delivers reliable and consistent performance.

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Memory and Storage: High-Speed but Fixed

The EVO T2 is equipped with 64 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, making sure seamless multitasking and fast data processing. Of this, 32 GB is allocated to the iGPU, maximizing graphical performance for gaming and creative applications. However, the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard, making it non-upgradable. This limitation may be a concern for users who prioritize scalability and future-proofing.

For storage, the EVO T2 offers dual M.2 SSD slots. The primary slot supports PCIe 5.0 X4, delivering ultra-fast read and write speeds, while the secondary slot supports PCIe 4.0 X1 for additional storage flexibility. These options allow users to configure the device with ample, high-speed storage to meet their needs.

Design and Build: Compact, Stylish and Functional

The EVO T2’s design emphasizes both aesthetics and functionality. Its compact form factor is ideal for users with limited desk space, while the premium aluminum-plastic construction ensures durability. The gold finish adds a touch of sophistication, making it a visually appealing addition to any setup.

The device includes a VESA mount, allowing for versatile placement options such as attaching it to the back of a monitor. An RGB cooling fan not only enhances the device’s visual appeal but also ensures efficient thermal management, particularly for the high-performance M.2 storage drives. This thoughtful design ensures that the EVO T2 remains cool and quiet, even during intensive tasks.

Connectivity: Extensive Options for Modern Users

The EVO T2 excels in connectivity, offering a wide range of ports and wireless options to meet diverse user needs. The front panel features USB 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0 and a 3.5 mm audio jack for easy access. The rear panel expands these options with additional USB 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, an Oculink connector and dual Ethernet ports (2.5 Gbps and 10 Gbps).

Wireless connectivity is equally robust, with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. These features ensure fast and reliable connections for gaming, streaming and productivity, making the EVO T2 a versatile choice for modern computing needs.

Power Modes: Tailored Performance for Every Scenario

The EVO T2 offers three customizable power modes, allowing users to optimize performance and energy efficiency based on their specific requirements:

Silent Mode: Operates at 35 W TDP, prioritizing quiet operation and energy efficiency for light tasks.

Operates at 35 W TDP, prioritizing quiet operation and energy efficiency for light tasks. Balanced Mode: Increases TDP to 45 W, providing a balance between performance and power consumption for everyday use.

Increases TDP to 45 W, providing a balance between performance and power consumption for everyday use. Performance Mode: Pushes TDP to 54 W, with a boost capability of up to 60 W, for demanding tasks such as gaming and AI workloads.

These modes provide flexibility, making sure that the EVO T2 can adapt to a variety of use cases without compromising on performance or thermal management.

Limitations: Factors to Consider

While the EVO T2 offers impressive specifications, it is not without its drawbacks. Key limitations include:

Non-upgradable RAM: The soldered memory may deter users who value future scalability.

The soldered memory may deter users who value future scalability. Premium pricing: The cost of the EVO T2 may be a barrier for budget-conscious buyers, especially when compared to traditional gaming PCs with similar performance.

The cost of the EVO T2 may be a barrier for budget-conscious buyers, especially when compared to traditional gaming PCs with similar performance. Limited customization: The compact design restricts hardware upgrades, which may not appeal to advanced users seeking greater flexibility.

Included Accessories: Ready for Immediate Use

The EVO T2 comes with several accessories to enhance the user experience right out of the box. These include:

A VESA mount for flexible installation options, such as attaching the device to a monitor.

A 6-ft HDMI cable for seamless connectivity to displays.

A compact 148 W power supply, designed to complement the device’s small footprint.

These accessories ensure that users can set up and start using the EVO T2 with minimal effort.

Final Thoughts: A Compact Solution with High Performance

The GMKtec EVO T2 is a well-rounded mini PC that combines innovative technology with a sleek, compact design. Its Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor and Arc B390 iGPU deliver exceptional performance for gaming, AI workloads and multitasking. Features like dual M.2 SSD slots, Wi-Fi 7 and customizable power modes add to its versatility, making it a strong contender in the mini PC market.

However, the non-upgradable RAM and premium price point may limit its appeal to certain users. For those who value high performance in a space-saving form factor and can work within its limitations, the EVO T2 offers a compelling solution that bridges the gap between portability and power.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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