PIX NII 4K Intel cube mini PC

PIX NII is a new powerful cube mini PC capable of supporting 4K HDMI connections and powered by an Intel N6005 3.3GHz CPU. Install up to 16 GB of memory and up to 1 TB of SSD storage in its small form factor which measures just 2.6 x 2.7 x 1.9″ in size.

The PIX NII mini PC supports a variety of operating systems including Linux, Windows and more and is perfect for a wide variety of different applications from home, office, exhibitions and presentations. Featuring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity the tiny computer supports 4K at 60 Hz to two screens simultaneously.

“Thanks to its small size, PIX NII is a perfect mini PC when you’ve bought a 27” screen and there is not much space left on your desk, PIX NII is your best choice. To make it more useful, it can be carried anywhere in your bag or backpack. You just need one PIX NII for working at home or anywhere without switching to other devices. Compared to other mini PCs, PIX NII is more capable of meeting most people’s needs, not just because it has 2 HDMI outputs, the Intel N6005 processor makes PIX NII easily switch between work and entertainment.”

4K Intel cube mini PC

Assuming that the PIX NII funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the PIX NII powerful cube mini PC project watch the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“Compared to a traditional PC or laptop, PIX NII is just 0.35lb which is only 5% weight of a laptop. With this tiny size, the PIX NII not just can be used for office tasks and being a home computer, it can also be used as a digital signage, advertising display, conference exhibition, and more.

Enjoy high-responsive wireless gameplay and streaming throughout your home. Wi-Fi 6 delivers nearly 3X faster Wi-Fi speeds and lowers the latency to 10ms, along with advanced traffic management, providing you a smooth Internet experience.”

“Connect in the way you want. PIX NII is loaded with comprehensive I/O ports, including an 2x 4K@60Hz HDMI outputs, a 3x USB 3.2, an ethernet RJ45 port, a USB-C charging port, a 3.5mm Audio out, and a micro SD card slot. Unlimited expansion starts with wired and wireless connections.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the powerful cube mini PC, jump over to the official PIX NII crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

