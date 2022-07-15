Windows Camera App and Media Player update

Following Microsoft’s introduction of CD playback support to Media Player back in March 2022 Microsoft has now rolled out a new update to Windows Insiders adding support for CD ripping as well. Supported formats in this release include AAC, WMA, FLAC, and ALAC.

Microsoft has also rolled out a new Camera app refresh updating the application to match the design of its latest Windows 11 operating system. In addition to the existing support for camera, video, document, and whiteboard capture modes, Microsoft has also introduced the ability to scan both QR codes and barcodes.

Windows Insiders update

“We are also beginning to roll out an update to the Movies & TV app in version 10.22061 and higher to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Native Arm64 support: We’ve improved the Movies & TV experience on Arm64 devices. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app.

Local video playback migrating to Media Player: We are migrating video file type associations from Movies & TV to Media Player. This migration will only impact file types that are already associated with Movies & TV and only after you open Movies & TV for the first time.”

Source : Microsoft

