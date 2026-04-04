NES-Inspired Mini PC is Hiding a Massive Modern Upgrade

The Ace Magic Retro X5 is a compact mini PC that blends the nostalgic design of the NES console with modern hardware capable of impressive performance. Featuring an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU paired with a Radeon 890M iGPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, this system is equipped to handle everything from retro emulation to modern gaming at 1080p or 1440p. In a recent breakdown by ETA Prime, the Retro X5’s ability to run PS3 games using advanced emulation software like RPCS3 was highlighted, showcasing its potential as a versatile gaming and productivity machine. Its thoughtful design includes an aluminum top plate for efficient cooling and VESA mount compatibility, making it a practical addition to minimalist setups.

Explore how the Retro X5 handles demanding workloads, including benchmarks that demonstrate its performance in gaming and multitasking. You’ll also gain insight into its customizable BIOS settings, which allow users to optimize the system for silent, balanced, or high-performance modes. Additionally, discover how its array of connectivity options, ranging from USB 4 with eGPU support to dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, enhances its versatility for gaming, content creation and more. This overview provides a detailed look at what makes the Retro X5 a compelling choice for retro enthusiasts and modern users alike.

Design & Build: Retro Meets Modern

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Ace Magic Retro X5 is a compact, NES-inspired mini PC designed for retro gaming and modern computing, powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, Radeon 890M iGPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Its retro design features a compact form factor, aluminum top plate for efficient cooling and VESA mount compatibility, making it ideal for space-saving setups.

The system supports modern gaming at 1080p/1440p and advanced emulation for consoles like PS3, Xbox and GameCube, with 4K upscaling for retro titles.

Connectivity options include USB-C, USB 4 with eGPU support, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, making sure versatility for various use cases.

Customizable performance settings, high benchmark scores and support for tasks like 4K video editing and productivity make it a versatile solution beyond gaming.

The Retro X5’s design pays homage to the iconic NES console, combining retro aesthetics with modern functionality. Its compact form factor is complemented by an aluminum top plate that not only enhances its visual appeal but also serves as a thermal conductor for efficient cooling. The system’s VESA mount compatibility allows it to be attached to the back of a monitor or mounted on a wall, making it ideal for space-saving setups.

The thoughtful design ensures that the Retro X5 is not only visually striking but also practical for modern users. Its retro-inspired exterior is a conversation starter, while its compact size and efficient cooling make it a perfect fit for minimalist workspaces or gaming setups.

Under the Hood: Hardware Specifications

At the heart of the Retro X5 lies the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, a 12-core, 24-thread processor capable of reaching a boost clock of 5.1 GHz. This powerful processor is paired with the Radeon 890M integrated GPU, which features 16 compute units and a clock speed of up to 2900 MHz. Together, they deliver exceptional performance for gaming, emulation and multitasking.

Key hardware highlights include:

32GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5600 MT/s, making sure smooth multitasking and rapid data access.

running at 5600 MT/s, making sure smooth multitasking and rapid data access. Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots for high-speed storage and ample capacity, allowing users to expand storage as needed.

This robust hardware configuration ensures that the Retro X5 can handle demanding applications, from modern gaming to high-end productivity tasks, with ease.

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Connectivity and Ports: Versatility at Your Fingertips

The Retro X5 is equipped with a wide array of connectivity options, making it suitable for a variety of use cases. Its ports are thoughtfully distributed to maximize convenience and functionality.

Front Ports: USB-C 3.2, two USB 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a power button for easy access.

USB-C 3.2, two USB 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a power button for easy access. Rear Ports: Two USB 3.2 ports, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, DisplayPort, HDMI and a USB 4 port with eGPU support for enhanced graphical performance.

In addition to its physical ports, the Retro X5 features built-in Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, making sure seamless wireless connectivity for peripherals and devices. Whether you’re setting up a multi-monitor workstation, connecting gaming accessories, or streaming content, the Retro X5 offers the versatility to meet your needs.

Performance and Customization: Tailored to Your Needs

The Retro X5 stands out for its customizable performance settings, allowing users to optimize the system for their specific requirements. Through the BIOS, you can select from silent, balanced, or performance modes, depending on your workload. The adjustable TDP, which can reach up to 65W in performance mode, unlocks the full potential of the APU for demanding tasks.

For graphics-intensive applications, the system allows up to 12GB of memory to be allocated to the iGPU, making sure smooth performance for gaming and emulation. This level of customization makes the Retro X5 adaptable to a wide range of scenarios, from casual gaming to professional workloads.

Gaming and Emulation: A Powerhouse for Retro and Modern Titles

The Retro X5 excels in both modern gaming and retro emulation, making it a versatile choice for gamers. It can run popular modern titles like Forza Horizon 5, Spider-Man 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p or 1440p with medium settings, delivering smooth and immersive gameplay.

For retro gaming enthusiasts, the system supports emulation for a wide range of consoles, including:

Classic Consoles: NES, SNES and GameCube

NES, SNES and GameCube Advanced Systems: PS2, Xbox and PS3

With emulators such as Dolphin, XEMU and RPCS3, users can enjoy classic games with enhanced visuals, including 4K upscaling on compatible titles. This capability makes the Retro X5 a standout choice for gamers who want to revisit their favorite retro titles while also enjoying modern gaming experiences.

Benchmarks: Performance That Speaks for Itself

The Retro X5’s impressive performance is reflected in its benchmark scores, which highlight its capabilities across various applications:

Geekbench 6: Over 2,850 in single-core and 15,000+ in multi-core performance, showcasing the power of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU.

Over 2,850 in single-core and 15,000+ in multi-core performance, showcasing the power of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU. 3DMark Time Spy: 3,635, demonstrating the graphical capabilities of the Radeon 890M iGPU.

These results confirm that the Retro X5 is well-suited for demanding tasks, from gaming and emulation to productivity and content creation.

Use Cases: More Than Just Gaming

While the Retro X5 is a gaming powerhouse, its robust hardware and compact design make it suitable for a variety of other applications:

4K Video Editing: The powerful APU and ample RAM make it ideal for multimedia creation and editing tasks.

The powerful APU and ample RAM make it ideal for multimedia creation and editing tasks. Productivity: Its performance and connectivity options make it a reliable choice for web browsing, office applications and multitasking.

Its performance and connectivity options make it a reliable choice for web browsing, office applications and multitasking. Space-Saving Setups: The VESA mount compatibility and compact form factor allow it to fit seamlessly into minimalist or space-constrained environments.

Whether you’re a gamer, a content creator, or someone in need of a powerful yet compact PC, the Retro X5 delivers a versatile and efficient solution.

A Mini PC That Bridges Past and Present

The Ace Magic Retro X5 is a unique mini PC that combines retro charm with innovative performance. Its nostalgic design, powerful hardware and extensive connectivity options make it a compelling choice for users seeking a compact yet capable system. Whether you’re revisiting classic games, tackling modern workloads, or setting up a space-saving workstation, the Retro X5 offers a versatile and enjoyable computing experience.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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