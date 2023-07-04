ASUS IoT Compact PE1100N mini PC designed for AI applications

ASUS IoT has introduced a new ultra-compact and high-performing computer primed for AI inferencing at the edge. This new offering is based on the next-generation NVIDIA Jetson Orin series, which leads the pack in the world of AI technology.

The PE1100N breaks the mold with its fanless design, ensuring quiet operation—a boon in environments where noise is a critical factor. Its wide range of power inputs and operating temperatures ensure maximum versatility and durability, making it suitable for a variety of applications.

The compact computer is available in two variations, powered either by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Jetson Orin Nano, catering to diverse AI-performance requirements. Additionally, ASUS IoT provides board-level configuration, offering custom solutions for individual needs.

ASUS IoT Compact PE1100N

Equipped with an efficient Arm processor and an embedded NVIDIA GPU, the PE1100N is an energy-efficient computing powerhouse. It has robust AI-inferencing capabilities, making it an ideal choice for scalable edge AI applications. The realms of smart city management, transportation, manufacturing, and more, can greatly benefit from this technology, particularly in tasks such as traffic analysis, people-tracking, and surveillance.

Furthermore, its compact size and anti-vibration design make the PE1100N perfect for smart manufacturing solutions. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-powered automated optical inspection (AOI), and robotics applications can leverage this technology to accelerate time-to-market for AI applications.

NVIDIA Jetson Orin

ASUS IoT’s PE1100N, embedded with NVIDIA Jetson Orin, delivers top-notch performance. The PE1100N provides up to 100-trillion operations per second (TOPS), making it an efficient platform for deep learning and computer-vision tasks. It also boasts up to 5X the performance of previous-generation devices and realizes up to 18X-better frames-per-watt efficiency compared to traditional x86-based platforms.

The PE1100N makes it simple for developers to run AI and machine-learning models using stock SDK and library tools, requiring minimal changes to the code. Additionally, it supports the NVIDIA Isaac Robot Operating System (ROS) SDK, thus facilitating the development of ROS 2 projects.

AI mini PC

The PE1100N features an exclusive metal heatsink and an extruded-aluminium chassis for efficient and silent cooling, enabling stable operation across a temperature range of -20° to 50°C.

In terms of connectivity, the PE1100N is equipped with an array of I/O ports including LAN, DIO, COM, USB 3.2, Type-A, and, on some models, CAN bus. For ease of maintenance, it also has a Micro-USB debug port. An optional WiFi and Bluetooth module enables smooth wireless and cloud connectivity. Moreover, it supports a 4G/5G cellular module and dual SIM slots via its M.2 B key. Finally, GPS support enhances device tracking and data recording for smart transportation solutions.

In conclusion, the PE1100N, a collaborative endeavor between ASUS IoT and NVIDIA, is all set to redefine the AIoT landscape. With its impressive features, high performance, and versatility, it promises to accelerate the future of AI-powered solutions.

Source : ASUS



