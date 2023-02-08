MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti Gaming Trio White GPUs

MSI has this week introduced its new MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards in white editions making them available later this month during February 2023. Check out the full specifications of both the 16 GB and 12 GB graphics cards below capable of providing users with a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. The new WHITE series have been created to combine the latest in graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design, and advanced cooling in silver and white enclosure.

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Just like the standard MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4070 Ti GAMING TRIO cards, the WHITE edition features the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low noise that gamers have come to trust. Sporting three white versions of the latest TORX Fan 5.0 design, which uses pairs of three fan blades bound together with an outer link to form a rim that focuses airflow into the upgraded TRI FROZR 3 cooling system. The proven nickel-plated copper baseplate at the heart of the heatsink assists to dissipate the heat effectively. “

The new GAMING TRIO WHITE series are also fitted with a Dual BIOS, giving easy access to profiles that prioritize low noise or more performance with the flick of a switch. A frosty white & silver version of the metal backplate with a flow-through design reinforces the graphics card, while also providing passive cooling action through the implementation of thermal pads.

Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link. As a finishing touch, these cards even come with a white version of the GAMING TRIO support bracket. Combined with other components from MSI’s white product line, an impeccable white build can be achieved.

Source : MSI





