Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile switch without audible click unveiled

Cherry well-known for its mechanical switches has this week announced a new addition to its MX Ultra Low Profile range of switches announcing a tactile version without an audible click. The CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile comes with all the unique features and distinctive characteristics for which the series is known worldwide.

“Since the ULP switch is not only an absolute technical masterpiece but has also set a patented standard and allows new technical possibilities for designing ultra-low profile laptop and desktop keyboards within the premium segment, the product received the “German Innovation Award”. This makes CHERRY MX an award-winning innovation leader.”

“With the MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile, the ULP series has now been expanded to include a new variant: unlike the MX ULP Click, which is characterized by tactile switching characteristics including acoustic feedback similar to the MX Blue, the MX ULP Tactile is similar to the MX Brown. Thus, the new variant of the MX ULP abandons the distinctive click noise but continues to offer tactile actuation.

The CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile, therefore, meets the preference of users who prefer a quieter typing experience without the acoustic feedback of their laptop or desktop keyboards. In addition to gamers and eSports teams, this also includes avid typists working in the (home)office and content creators of all kinds who want to rely on the highest precision and a pleasant, noticeable typing feel at all times. Especially the latter target group enjoys massively increasing user numbers: Every day, countless creators worldwide attract hundreds of millions of viewers in front of their screens.”

Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile switch

– Tactile switching characteristics

– 65 cN operating force

– 0.8 mm pre travel

– 1.8 mm total travel

– No Click

“Characteristic for both variants of the ULP switch is a total travel of 1.8 millimeters and the tactile switching point at 0.8 millimeters. This also results in an ergonomic overtravel of 1.0 millimeters. The required actuation force at the tactile point amounts to 65 centinewtons. As with all MX switches, the leading, world-exclusive, high-precision, and durable gold crosspoint technology with corrosion-resistant gold contact points form the heart of the new switch variant. This is a crucial quality feature that, combined with the long-life mechanics, ensures superior durability and consistent actuation quality.”

“The MX Ultra Low Profile is a mechanical SMD key switch from CHERRY MX that can be soldered directly onto the PCB thanks to corresponding connection pads. This space-saving solution allows particularly slim keyboards for laptop as well as desktop applications since the components can be placed on only one side of the PCB. In addition, this implementation is also easier for manufacturers to handle and enables a high level of automation in production.”

Source : Cherry

