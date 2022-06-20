Epomaker mechanical keyboard supports Android, iOS, Windows and macOS

The Epomaker has created a new gasket mounted keyboard which features a control knob, hot swappable design and support for a wide variety of different platforms and operating systems including Android, iOS, macOS and Windows. If you are in the market for a new mechanical keyboard you may be interested in the Epomaker TH96 QMK/VIA launch this week via Kickstarter.

The project already has over 800 backers with still 31 days remaining and is already blasted past its required pledge goal. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $129 or £106 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Looking for a compact mechanical keyboard that’s sleek, sturdy, and feature-loaded? The Epomaker TH96 is a powerful keyboard packed with functionality in a premium design. Thanks to the special structural design, the TH96 feels completely solid due to the stainless steel plate, which adds weight and strength to the board. It is innovatively designed featuring the silicone gasket mount structure, added silicone sound-absorbing foam, poron foam utilization, and a thick silicone damping bottom pad which all provide a responsive and peaceful typing sound.”

Assuming that the Epomaker funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Epomaker gasket mounted mechanical keyboard project view the promotional video below.

Epomaker mechanical keyboard

“Want to do more with less effort? You can choose the QMK/VIA version for the Epomaker TH96 to fully customize your work, program, and remap each key on the keyboard with ease. Simply connect to your devices to drop your favorite keys or macros commands and remap your keyboard for your preferable system. This open-source firmware means endless possibilities for layouts, shortcuts, backlight effects, and more.”

“Epomaker TH96 is an excellent solution for multitasking, boosting your productivity, and exploring your creativity. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and a 2.4G wireless receiver, you can connect TH96 with up to 3 devices wirelessly for seamless multitasking across your laptop, phone, and tablet.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the gasket mounted mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Epomaker crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals