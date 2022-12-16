Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards

As well as announcing its Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 Vapor-X Cooling graphics cards, Sapphire has also announced the launch of its Pulse graphics cards. The PULSE AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU offers users 96 Compute units and 6144 stream processors running with a Boost Clock of up to 2525 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2330 MHz. While the PULSE AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT offers 84 Compute Units with 5376 stream processors.

Together with a Boost Clock of up to 2450 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2075 MHz. All supported by 24 GB and 20 GB respectively of GDDR6 high-speed memory clocked at 20 Gbps. Effective with 96 MB and 80 MB respectively of Infinity Cache explains Sapphire.

Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards

The cards are also equipped with four output ports taking the form of 2x HDMI 2.1 and 2x DisplayPort 2.1 ports with DSC outputs. Check out the reviews below to learn more about how they compare with the competition, pricing, benchmarks and more.

“The SAPPHIRE PULSE AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics Cards run on SAPPHIRE’s distinguished Tri-X Cooling Technology which work in tandem with the Intelligent Fan Control and Precision Fan Control features to keep temperatures low and fan noise low. Stability and reliability are key pillars of the PULSE AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics Cards. “

“The High TG Copper PCB design enables stable and reliable performance resulting in a low temperature and low noise PCB component. The crucial Fuse Protection feature is built into the circuit of the external PCIe power connector to keep the components safe. As part of SAPPHIRE’s motto of long-lasting components, Dual-Ball Bearing Fans are fitted to increase the lifespan of the Graphics Cards.”

Source : Sapphire





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals