Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 Vapor-X Cooling graphics cards

Sapphire has this week launched its new Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 Vapor-X Cooling graphics cards making them available to purchase worldwide. The NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics card with Vapor-X technology features 6144 stream processors running with two clock settings, including a Boost Clock of up to 2680 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2510 MHz. As well as offering 24 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory clocked at 20 Gbps with 96 MB of second generation AMD Infinity Cache technology.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

“The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X Graphics Card features a GPU with 84 Compute Units and 5376 stream processors, a Boost Clock of up to 2560 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2220 MHz. Enjoy breakthrough performance on the NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X and XT respectively with 24 GB and 20 GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory clocked at up to 20 Gbps with 96 MB and 80 MB of Infinity Cache technology. The graphics card has support for up to 4 output ports including 2x HDMI 2.1 and 2x DisplayPort 2.1 ports with DSC outputs to support the latest monitors on the market.”

NITRO+

“The NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 Vapor-X Series Graphics Cards are fitted out with the iconic Vapor-X Cooling. The Vapor Chamber is mounted in contact with the surface of the GPU and GDDR6 Memory. The Vapor-X cooler is fine-tuned to work with the other cooling components such as the fins, heatpipes and fans to bring the best efficiency to cool the GPU and components. Since the entire area transfers heat at the same rate, the Vapor-X module is engineered to work more efficiently than a copper heat sink at carrying away heat.”

Overclocking

“On NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X, 90 Ampere Mosfets for GPU with 12 phases is engineered onto the board. This digital power design provides a total of 1080 Ampere currents to the GPU, offering 28% more power delivery for the GPU in comparison to the standard AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX design, to push maximum overclocking potential.”

For full pricing and worldwide availability jump over to the official Sapphire website by following the link below.

Source : Sapphire





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals