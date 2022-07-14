Samsung launches first 24Gbps GDDR6 memory

Samsung has this week launched the industry’s first 24Gbps GDDR6 Memory designed to be fully compliant with JEDEC specifications and will be compatible with all GPU designs. The new 24Gbps GDDR6 memory from Samsung also features low-power options that help extend the battery life of laptops, as well as featuring dynamic voltage switching (DVS) technology which adjusts the operating voltage depending on performance requirements. Samsung will provide 20 Gbps and 16 Gbps versions with approximately 20% higher power efficiency at 1.1 V, compared to the 1.35 V GDDR6 industry standard.

“The explosion of data now being driven by AI and the metaverse is pushing the need for greater graphics capabilities that can process massive data sets simultaneously, at extremely high speeds,” said Daniel Lee, executive vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “With our industry-first 24 Gbps GDDR6 now sampling, we look forward to validating the graphics DRAM on next-generation GPU platforms to bring it to market in time to meet an onslaught of new demand.”

“Engineered with an innovative circuit design and a highly advanced insulating material (High-K Metal Gate; HKMG) that minimizes current leakage, Samsung’s 24 Gbps GDDR6 will deliver 30% faster speeds compared to the previous 18 Gbps product. When integrated into a premium graphics card, the GDDR6 DRAM can transfer up to 1.1-terabytes (TB) of data, or about 275 Full HD movies, in just one second.”

“Graphics DRAM is increasingly being sought for use beyond PCs, laptops and game consoles, extending into other graphics-intensive applications like HPC, autonomous driving and electric cars. Addressing these emerging markets, Samsung’s GDDR6 will enable seamless 4K and 8K video playback, while supporting demanding AI accelerator workloads.”

Source : Samsung

