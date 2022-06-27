Team Group industrial 5600 DDR5 memory unveiled



Team Group has this week introduced its new industrial 5600 DDR5 memory providing the first industrial U-DIMM, SO-DIMM, ECC-DIMM, and R-DIMM DDR5 memory modules at 5,600MHz clock speeds and 1.1V. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Industrial DDR5 memory

“TEAMGROUP has been making strides in the industrial market for years and is focused on DDR5 memory applications. The company previously developed a complete range of DDR5 4,800 MHz modules, and now thanks to its industry-leading R&D, TEAMGROUP has successfully increased the frequencies of its DDR5 product line to 5,600 MHz. For added security in industrial applications, an SPD Write Protection feature was also adopted, which prevents SPD parameter changes caused by abnormal interference. With these enhancements, the risk of shutdown is greatly reduced and the memory is able to operate with substantially improved performance and stability.”

“In addition, TEAMGROUP has announced the world’s first “Industrial Smart Alert DDR5 Memory Module,” which combines RGB lighting effects and a warning sound system for industrial applications. It can not only adjust temperature parameters according to the different environmental requirements of industrial equipment users, but also allows users to keep track of equipment and operation status with audio and lighting effects provided by its smart detection system with three RGB lighting modes: Alert, Notification, and Reminder. These new features are the ideal support system for the new generation of automated industrial production equipment and applications.”

Source : Team Group

