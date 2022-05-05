New G.SKILL extreme low latency DDR5-5600 CL28 memory kit

G.SKILL has this week introduced its new extreme low latency DDR5-5600 CL28 memory kit announcing its availability in kits of 64 GB (32 GB x2) and 32 GB (16 GB x2) capacities. The new memory kit will be available under the Trident Z5 RGB, Trident Z5, and Ripjaws S5 series later this month and will be available to purchase from worldwide distributors.

“With a focus on breaking the limits of low latency with DDR5 memory, G.SKILL is releasing an extremely low-latency sub-30 timing memory specification at DDR5-5600 CL28-34-34-89. Setting a new bar for low-latency timing performance, this memory specification with CL28 marks a new era of high-end DDR5 memory. See the DDR5-5600 CL28 64 GB (32 GB x2) memory kit validated with the Intel Core i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard “

DDR5 memory kit

“The G.SKILL Trident name is widely known for its amazing overclocking prowess, and the Trident Z5 for the DDR5 generation is no exception. Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 series DDR5 memory kits are the ultimate choice for experiencing ultra-high performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms.

The all-new Trident Z5 family incorporates hypercar elements into the iconic Trident heatspreader design, creating a sleek and futuristic exterior. Features a black brushed aluminum strip inset into a smooth metallic silver or powdered matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series.”

Source : G.SKILL

