G.Skill DDR5-6000 CL30 64GB (32GB x2) memory kit launching Q2 2022

G.Skill has announced the imminent availability of its new DDR5-6000 CL30 64 GB (32 GB x2) memory kits which will be available in Q2 2022. Launching under the Trident Z5 RGB series the new memory kits will be available from worldwide partners and the all-new Trident Z5 RGB and Ripjaws S5 DDR5 memory series have recently won the prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design 2022 thanks to their “outstanding and innovative design“.

The new G.Skill 64GB memory kit offers ultra-low-latency DDR5-6000 CL30 memory with overclocked performance and has been specifically designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboards.

“Using only the best-in-class memory components to achieve high-speeds with 32GB module capacity, this extreme overclocked memory specification represents the next step in high-capacity DDR5 performance. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated with the Intel Core i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.”

G.Skill DDR5 6000 CL30 64GB memory

Source : G.Skill

