ATP high endurance low latency SD and microSD cards

ATP has this week introduced their new high endurance, low latency SD and microSD cards in the form of the 3D triple level cell (TLC) S750/S650 Series. Specifically designed for dashcams and digital video recorders (DVRs) the new memory storage cards can be used in surveillance systems and autonomous vehicles as well as being perfect for other right intensive applications.

High endurance SD cards

“Video evidence can prove critical in many scenarios; hence, it is very important for SD/microSD cards to record non-stop without compromising image quality and integrity. The S650 Series can record Full HD videos continuously up to 109,401 hours—far longer than similar cards marketed as “high endurance.” The S650 Series is based on 5K program/erase (P/E) cycles, which translate to 1.6X higher endurance than typical memory cards with 3K P/E cycles. The S750 Series, configured as pseudo single-level cell (pSLC) is based on 60K P/E cycles, while typical pSLC memory cards are rated for around 20K to 30K P/E cycles.”

“After power on, drive recorders may have to wait a few seconds to be ready for recording. The time between the first read command and the first write command from host is the “response time.” ATP S650 and S750 Series cards take less than 1 second response time while normal cards may take 7 to 12 seconds based on real tests on a DVR at room temperature. While recording 16 MB data sequentially, ATP S650 cards take less than 0.1 second, saving 50% of writing time compared with consumer-rated cards and enabling high-speed backup without data loss.”

Source : ATP

