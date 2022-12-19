Biostar Radeon RX 7900 graphics card unveiled

In line with other manufacturers unveiling new Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards, BioStar have this month unveiled their new Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card reference : VA7906AMF4 and Radeon RX 7900 XTX ref: VA7906AEF4. The new Radeon RX 7900XTX and RX 7900XT graphics cards are now available to purchase from the official BioStar website.

“BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices today, is excited to unveil two brand-new Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards. Powered by the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture, BIOSTAR is latest Radeon RX 7900XTX-24GB and RX 7900XT-20GB graphics cards deliver up to 50% more performance per watt than their previous generation RDNA 2 GPU units. Featuring AMD is superior RDNA 3 architecture and the world is fastest interconnect technology, the all-new BIOSTAR Radeon RX 7900XTX and RX 7900XT graphics cards combine 5 nm and 6 nm process nodes with updated chiplets that leverage AMD is Infinity Links and high-performance fanout packaging to deliver blazingly fast 5.3 TB/s bandwidth.”

Radeon RX 7900 XTX – VA7906AMF4

– AMD Radeon RX7900XTX GPU

– 24GB GDDR6, 384bit with 3 Display port2.1 / HDMI2.1 output

(only 2x simultaneous DP2.1 connections can be supported)

– AMD RDNA3 Architecture

– AMD Noise Suppression

– AMD FreeSync Technology

– AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution

– AMD Radeon™ Super Resolution

– AMD Privacy View

– Radeon Anti-Lag

– VSR (4K)

– PCI Express 4.0 Support

“Unleash jaw-droppingly high frame-rates on AAA game titles with breathtaking 4K visuals powered by AMD is most advanced graphics technology with BIOSTAR is Radeon RX 7900XTX and RX 7900XT graphics cards. Ideal for gamers and content creators, they carry AMD is second-generation Infinity Cache technology and high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 384-bit memory interface.”

“Furthermore, it also includes AMD is dedicated AI acceleration technology that delivers up to 2.7X higher performance. Second-generation ray tracing technology provides up to 1.8X higher ray tracing performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture. BIOSTAR Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards are designed to support DisplayPort 2.1 displays, delivering ultra-high framerates and stunning visuals up to 4K 480 Hz and 8K 165 Hz.”

Source : Biostar





