iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Advanced and Ultra W graphics cards

This week hardware manufacturer COLORFUL has introduced a new range of graphics cards in the form of the iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Advanced OC-V priced at $1,289 and the iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Ultra W OC-V priced at $1,249. Check out the specifications for the recent additions to the GeForce RTX 40 Series below.

iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Advanced OC-V

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Advanced OC also gets face lift with its simpler and stealthier design while improving the iGame Energy Core of the previous-generation thus introducing the new Gravity Rim central fan design. The two other fans of the graphics card uses the new Hurricane Scythe Blade design, as seen on the earlier released iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V graphics card. It also features the Hollow Back Design with an iGame grille for aesthetics.

Gravity Rim: A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core that creates a mysterious black hole effect.

Meteorite Backplate: A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplate’s hollow back to add aesthetics.

Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 100 mm fans and a 96 mm center fan.

One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

Customizable RGB Lighting: COLORFUL is all about adding a touch of colors to your gaming PC. The graphics card features RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Ultra W OC-V

The new iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Ultra W sports a new look and a more powerful triple-fan cooler design while adopting the 12VHPWR connector standard. The new design features the new Retro RGB side panel with the ULTRA branding. The RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

ULTRA Retro RGB: Eye-catching and visualizing RGB lighting effect in a retro design.

ULTRA Cooling: The Ultra Series are designed with high-performance cooling in mind – featuring a large heatsink with five 5 mmØ + two 8 mmØ copper heat pipes fitted with three 100 mm cooling fans.

Source : COLORFUL





