New NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB launches worldwide from $599

NVIDIA has this week announced the worldwide availability of its new NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB priced at $599 stopped designed to provide unmatched performance and efficiency in a small form factor. The NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX developer kit is perfect for developing low-power robots, drones, handheld devices and autonomous machines for a wide variety of manufacturing applications across retail, agriculture, healthcare, and life sciences explains NVIDIA.

“It is the smallest Jetson form factor, delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance with power configurable between 10 W and 25 W. It gives developers 3x the performance of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier and 5x the performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX.”

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX

Taking the benchmarks, Jetson Orin NX shows a 2.1x performance increase compared to Jetson Xavier NX. With future software optimizations, this is expected to approach 3.1x for dense benchmarks. Other Jetson devices have increased performance by 1.5x since their first supporting software release, similar is anticipated for the Jetson Orin NX 16 GB. Jetson Orin NX also brings support for sparsity, which will enable even greater performance. With sparsity, you can take advantage of the fine-grained structured sparsity in deep learning networks to increase the throughput for Tensor Core operations.

The system-on-module supports multiple AI application pipelines with NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, high-speed I/O, and fast memory bandwidth. You will be able to develop solutions using your largest and most complex AI models in natural language understanding, 3D perception, and multi-sensor fusion.

Jetson Modules

All Jetson Orin modules run the world-standard NVIDIA AI software stack. Supported by an ecosystem of services and products, your road to market has never been faster. NVIDIA JetPack 5.1, also released today, brings support for the Orin NX 16 GB and the latest CUDA-X stack on Jetson Orin. Additionally, the Jetson partner ecosystem supports a broad range of carrier boards and peripherals for the Jetson Orin NX 16 GB module, such as sensors, cameras, connectivity modules (5G, 4G, Wi-Fi), and more. “

For more details on the benchmarking of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB system jump over to the official NVIDIA developer website by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA





