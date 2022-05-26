NVIDIA partners announce new Wave of Jetson AGX Orin servers

At Computex 2022 this week NVIDIA Partners have announced Wave of New Jetson AGX Orin servers and appliances, showcasing a range of edge AI and embedded computing systems powered by the Jetson AGX Orin mini PC. At the conference this week in Taipei more than 30 leading worldwide NVIDIA partners announced the first wave of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-powered production systems.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin servers

“The new Jetson AGX Orin is supercharging the next generation of robotics and edge AI applications,” said Deepu Talla, vice president of Embedded and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “This momentum continues to accelerate as our ecosystem partners release Jetson Orin-based production systems in various form factors tailored towards specific industries and use cases. “

“Jetson-based products announced include servers, edge appliances, industrial PCs, carrier boards, AI software and more. They will come in fan and fanless configurations with multiple connectivity and interface options, also including specifications for commercial or ruggedized applications in robotics, manufacturing, retail, transportation, smart cities, healthcare and other essential sectors of the economy.”

“Among the releases are Taiwan-based members of the NVIDIA Partner Network, including AAEON, Adlink, Advantech, Aetina, AIMobile, Appropho, AverMedia, Axiomtek, EverFocus, Neousys, Onyx and Vecow. Other NVIDIA partners launching new Jetson Orin-based solutions worldwide include Auvidea, Basler AG, Connect Tech, D3 Engineering, Diamond Systems, e-Con Systems, Forecr, Framos, Infineon, Leetop, Leopard Imaging, MiiVii, Quectel, RidgeRun, Sequitur, Silex, SmartCow, Stereolabs, Syslogic, Realtimes, Telit and TZTEK, to name a few.” For more information on the new Jetson AGX Orin Servers jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

