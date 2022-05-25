NVIDIA Computex 2022 Keynote features gaming, AI, robotics and more

If you missed the live stream of the NVIDIA Computex 2022 Keynote presentation you be pleased to know it has now been made available on you tube for your viewing pleasure. Providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new developments in technology being created by the engineers, computer scientists and designers at NVIDIA.

Speakers in NVIDIA Computex 2022 Keynote include :

– Ian Buck, Vice President of Accelerated Computing

– Brian Kelleher, Senior Vice President, Hardware Engineering

– Ying Yin Shih, Director of Product Management, Accelerated Computing

– Michael Kagan, Chief Technology Officer

– Deepu Talla, Vice President of Embedded and Edge Computing

– Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President of GeForce

“AI on the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform is revolutionizing everything from gaming to data centers to robotics. NVIDIA will present how AI is powering the enterprise data center and the latest products and technologies for gamers and creators. “

“Later today Richard Kerris will share the enormous opportunities simulation brings to 3D workflows and the next evolution of AI. He will also touch on how enterprises can get a headstart with the NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform that enables real-time 3D simulation, design collaboration, and the creation of virtual worlds in the 3D evolution of the internet. Wednesday, May 25 | 8:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PDT”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals