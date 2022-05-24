Ammune equipped with NVIDIA BlueField-2 AI-based, API security solution

If you would like to upgrade the security protecting your website and customers you may be interested in an AI-based cybersecurity solution created by the team over at L7 Defense Ltd in the form of Ammune. Equipped with NVIDIA BlueField-2 SmartNIC “integration elevates the Kubernetes nodes’ security posture with maximum “zero trust” in-and-out traffic protection“.

Designed not to interfere with the day-to-day efficiency of serving applications the Ammune real-time AI workload is offloaded to the BlueField-2 DPU, reducing nodes’ CPU usage for security to the essential minimum. Watch the promotional video below to learn more.

API security solution

“Ammune, L7 Defense’s platform technology, protects services inline from the first request. It builds automatically a fully adapted protection layer to each and every service (API). It is made of advanced Artificial Intelligence technology that presents an exceptional level of accuracy for detecting cyber threats targeting APIs, without interfering with the request that is sent by legitimate users.

Ammune, deployed as a plug & play solution, auto-discovers APIs in seconds and starts to protect them immediately. It is an automated solution from deployment on for day-to-day operations. It protects from more than sixty different API-attack types, without any compromise regarding the user experience, while identifying and stopping threats in real time with the best possible accuracy.”

“Since today’s IT architectures are mostly governed by a Kubernetes services architecture, L7 Defense’s API security solution Ammune has the potential to dramatically increase the overall security posture of data centers,” said Arik Roztal, senior director of Business Development Cybersecurity at NVIDIA. “Ammune is deployed on the BlueField-2 Linux layer and provides active protection to API traffic coming to the node, enabling Kubernetes clusters to have node-based protection from internal and external threats”

Source : L7 Defense

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals