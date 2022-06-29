NVIDIA partners with HPE to take AI from Edge to Cloud

NVIDIA has this week announced it has partnered with HPE to make its AI Enterprise software suite now available on HPE GreenLake and take its AI from Edge to Cloud, reducing risk and optimizing costs. For those unfamiliar with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, it takes the form of an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software. Optimized to enable any organization to use AI, without the need for deep AI expertise. NVIDIA’s Nicola Sessions explained a little more.

NVIDIA AI

“Fully supported by NVIDIA, the software can be deployed anywhere, from the data center to the cloud. And developers can use the cloud-native platform of AI tools and frameworks to streamline development and deployment and quickly build high-performing AI solutions.

With NVIDIA AI Enterprise now available through HPE GreenLake in select countries, IT is relieved from the burden of building the infrastructure to run AI workloads. Organizations can access the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite as an on-prem cloud service from HPE, reducing the risk, duration, effort and cost for IT staff to build, deploy and operate an enterprise AI platform.”

“NVIDIA AI Enterprise is deployed on NVIDIA-Certified HPE ProLiant DL380 and DL385 servers running VMware vSphere with Tanzu. HPE GreenLake enables customers to acquire AI Enterprise on a pay-per-use basis, with the flexibility to scale up or down, and tailor to their needs. The software is fully supported by NVIDIA, ensuring robust operations for enterprise AI deployments.

HPE ProLiant DL380 and DL385 servers are optimized and certifie with AI Enterprise software, VMware vSphere with Tanzu and A100 and A30 Tensor Core GPUs to deliver performance that is on par with bare metal for AI training and inference workloads.”

Source : NVIDIA

